Coronavirus ruin your honeymoon plans?

New Delhi: It''s not just the markets that are facing the brunt of COVID-19, love is too.

But a mini-moon in India might just be the break you can take after a hectic big fat wedding. Escape the daily routine, forget all your stress, turn off your phone, connect with nature and just pay attention to your partner as you embark on a entire lifetime together. There''s plenty of time for a honeymoon, but in the interim, for couples looking for some alone time, here''s a list of what India has to offer.

1. Munjoh Resort in Andaman Island

Think of the vacation and Andaman pops into your mind! India is blessed with one of the most gorgeous and breathtaking Islands - ''Andaman'', or should we say ''Maldives'' of India! Andaman & Nicobar is among the most sorted and affordable mini-moon packages in India with plenty of beautiful stay options. One of the most romantic and luxurious stays in Havelock and Port Blair is Munjoh - Luxury Boutique Resort. A beach house meant only for you- to revel in, do as you please, private and decadent. It is a welcoming haven with a range of rooms to suit families, honeymooners and even one specifically designed for solo travellers, plus a private beach in one of the world''s most beautiful locations. The enchanting beaches, sparkling blue water, romantic serene, makes it a perfect getaway for the couples.

2. The Rain by Vista Rooms in Alleppey, Kerala

Since Kerala is known for its purest environment in India, this retreat proves it correct. It provides you with the best and purest views of the nature along with the modern interiors. This place is worth the experience, as it is both luxurious and comfortable for your stay. This is the vision that greets you at Alleppey, rightly also called the ''Venice of the East''.

3. Fazlani Nature''s Nest in Lonavala, Maharashtra

If you both looking for the most therapeutic stay in one of India''s most popular wellness retreats, your search stops here. Overlooking the pristine waters of Mawal, Fazlani Nature''s Nest offers luxurious cottages, an organic farm-to-fork restaurant that allows you to pick your own vegetables for the salad, an orchard, delightful afternoon duck parades and an equine therapy that promises to detress your tired mind. Just two hours from Mumbai and Pune, this is the most romantic getaway you always wanted!

4. Ashore Villa in Goa

Relax in the lap of luxury at Ashore villa Morjim Beach. This ultra-luxurious villa with contemporary art deco architecture and modern furniture is ideal for families and friends. There are multiple spots in the villa to unwind and relax. One can relax in the infinity pool or the rooftop lounge while soaking in a mesmerizing sunset. The terrace, with a sky bar, as well as a steam room is perfect for an evening barbeque or cocktail soiree.

Villa Ashore living by the Sea is located in a serene, tranquil location in Morjim and overlooks the beach. Morjim is popular as the home or nesting ground for Olive Riddle turtles and the tantalizing sea is ideal to learn surfing, wakeboarding or to unwind on the shores while reading your favourite book or working a perfect tan.

