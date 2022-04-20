Coronavirus Positive Person Dies In Doon Hospital

Dehradun (The Hawk): A 75 year old man from Bijnore, UP, died during treatment at the Doon Hospital on Tuesday. He had tested positive for Coronavirus. Doon Hospital CMS Dr NS Khatri said that a 75 year old man from Bijnore had been admitted in a hospital in Dehradun for treatment of broken hip bone. Prior to the operation the old man was diagnosed for Coronavirus. The doctors from the private hospital referred him to the Doon hospital. According to CMS Doctor Khatri, in view of his serious condition, he had been put on the ventilator. A team of doctors was monitoring him round the clock but he died on Tuesday morning. The patient was also suffering from heart disease and diabetes. 26 Corona positive persons have died in Dehradun which is the highest for any district.