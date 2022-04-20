Coronavirus patient dies in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A 46-year-old woman who had coronavirus infection died at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital here on Saturday afternoon, taking the number of COVID-19 patients who have died in Gujarat to four, authorities said.

The woman had tested positive for the virus on March 26 and had been put on ventilator, the hospital said in a statement.

She was also suffering from hypertension and diabetes, it said.

On Thursday, a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Bhavnagar district. Before that, one death each was reported from Ahmedabad and Surat.

The state has so far reported 53 coronavirus positive cases.

—PTI