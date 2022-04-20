Coronavirus Panic In Taj City, Tourism Takes A Hit

Agra: After confirmed six cases of caronavirus in a family of 13 that last week returned from Italy, panic has set in at several parts of the city. The reports were received from Lucknow on Tuesday.

Two patients have been put in the isolation ward at the district hospital, while others have been advised to stay away and report for continuous checking and investigation.

One suspected Italian tourist returned to Delhi on Monday morning. A group of Italian tourists visited the Taj early on Monday and returned promptly before their location could be traced.

Doctors said there were concerned calls from patients inquiring what they ought to do to keep safe. Crowded places saw thinning out and hotels on the Fatehabad road, reported cancellation of rooms. The scare has affected marriages. Schools reported higher percentage of absentees.

"In coming days we see a psychological scare all around. Already people are looking at all foreigners with a frown," a shopkeeper of Sanjay Place commercial complex said.

Local homeopaths and ayurvedic practitioners have been suggesting all kinds of medicines and herbs. But without proper data or scientific backing, people have been advised to stay away from experimentation. Agra which attracts the maximum number of foreign tourists is considered to be a high risk zone. The hoteliers are naturally concerned as the number of tourists in coming weeks could see a drastic fall, due to coronavirus scare. --IANS