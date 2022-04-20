Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 53 Foreign Tourists Under Observation in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A total of 53 foreign tourists were under observation in Haridwar district after they displayed coronavirus symptoms, said Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saroj Naithani on Monday. "A total of 53 foreign tourists are still under observation in Haridwar district. Out of the 53 foreign nationals, 14 have been admitted recently while 39 were already under watch," she said.

Meanwhile, 13 tourists from Italy, who had stayed at a hotel in Haridwar on March 4 and left for Amritsar via Rishikesh on March 5, have tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier, Centre had suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to people travelling from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, effective immediately, after a surge in cases of COVID-19 in these countries. The deadly coronavirus has caused the deaths of over 3300 people globally.

