Coronavirus - New York imposes quarantine on nine US states

Washington: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Thursday came out with a circular asking people travelling from states where coronavirus cases are rising to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

These states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Utah, the New York state governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Thursday.

People coming from those states - including returning to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut residents - will be asked to quarantine upon arrival for 14 days.

Anyone found breaking the quarantine could face fines of $1,000 (£800) rising to $5,000 for repeated violations, Mr Cuomo said. He added that US states would be added or taken off the quarantine list depending on the number of new cases per 100,00 people or the rate of positive tests.

Some southern and western states have reported rising numbers of cases in the past few days.

So far, the US has recorded more than 2.3m cases of the virus and more than 121,000 deaths.

Health officials say the coming weeks will be crucial to stem the outbreaks.

On Tuesday America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci told lawmakers there was "a disturbing surge of infection" and "increased community spread" in many southern and western states.

He told Americans to take proper social distancing measures, saying: "Plan A, don't go in a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure you wear a mask."

