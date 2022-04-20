Coronavirus In Uttarakhand: 48-Hour Lockdown Imposed In Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In the view of surging cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, a 48-hour lockdown has been imposed in Dehradun, Shweta Chaubey, Superintendent of Police, Dehradun city said on Saturday.

According to the SP, the lockdown was imposed on Friday evening and will be lifted on Monday morning at 7 am. "A 48-hour lockdown has been imposed in Dehradun in the backdrop of increasing cases of COVID-19. The lockdown was imposed on Friday evening and will be lifted on Monday at 7 am," Chaubey said.

Shops except those which are selling essential commodities are allowed to run during this period, added the senior police official. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,177 cases of COVID-19 including 718 active cases, 1,433 recovered and 26 deaths so far. ANI