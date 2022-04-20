Coronavirus Impact: Delhi University to conduct semester exams online due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: As the country continues to grapple from Coronavirus pandemic with an extended nationwide lockdown till 3rd of May, 2020 – the University of Delhi appears to have found a way to prevent its academic calendar from being halted due to the spread of this vile contagion in the capital and beyond.

The Delhi University Computer Centre (DUCC) has been told to come up with an online interface – a smartphone application and a website – to conduct the semester exams for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for close to half a million students enrolled in the varsity.

"We have received the instructions from the top brass in administration and have started to explore options on this. We are seeing if we need to bring a smartphone application for it or a website can work," a senior DUCC official was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

The examination department of the university has also confirmed the development which is paving the path for a pan-University online examination. However, the final decision will be determined by the recommendations of the committees formed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) – who are due to come out with their suggestions on current extraordinary circumstance, by next week.

"We see online examinations as the only way to conduct examinations, especially in times when students should not leave their houses. But the final decision can be taken only after Committee's report," Dr. Vinay Gupta, Dean of Delhi University's Examination Centre told IANS.

Dr. Gupta also debunked the recently-went-viral claims that the University was planning to promote first and second-semester students without conducting any examination. "These are mere rumours, university has never even given a thought to it," the Dean of Examinations said.

(With IANS Inputs)