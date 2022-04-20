Coronavirus Global Death Toll Tops 1 Million

Washington: The global death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has surpassed 1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths worldwide currently stands at 1,000,555, with 33,273,720 confirmed cases and 23,056,480 recoveries, the university said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 996,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide standing at 33,034,598.

—UNI