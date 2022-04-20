Coronavirus far from over, WHO chief warns again

Geneva: In yet another warning to nations that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday called for the world to unite to fight Covid-19 together.

In a virtual news briefing, the WHO chief said that they "continue to be concerned about the increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries".

"As in all regions, cases and deaths are underreported in many countries in these regions, because of low testing capacity," Ghebreyesus said.

"This virus will not be defeated if we are not united. If we are not united, the virus will exploit the cracks between us and continue to create havoc. Lives will be lost," Ghebreyesus added.

Last week, the WHO had said that the coronavirus continues to be extremely dangerous and will remain for a long time.

"Make no mistake: We have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time," Ghebreyesus had said during a daily briefing on coronavirus.

The fresh remarks came as the global infection tally inched towards the 3-million mark and the death toll exceeded 207,000, according to data issued by the Johns Hopkins University.

"We are continuing to support these countries with technical assistance through our regional and country offices and with supplies through Solidarity flights. In the past week, we have delivered supplies to more than 40 countries in Africa and more are planned," the WHO chief informed.

-IANS