Coronavirus biggest challenge since WW-2, says UN Secy-Gen, warns of recession

United Nations: UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the current coronavirus outbreak is the biggest challenge for the world since World War Two and it could bring a recession "that probably has no parallel in the recent past".

Mr Guterres was speaking at the launch of a UN report on the potential socio-economic impact of the outbreak at the UN headquarters in New York City on Tuesday.

UN News quoted Mr Guterres saying, "The new coronavirus disease is attacking societies at their core, claiming lives and people's livelihoods.

"COVID-19 is the greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations," he added.

The UN chief called for "an immediate co-ordinated health response to suppress transmission and end the pandemic".

Mr Guterres urged the industrialised nations to help those less developed, or potentially "face the nightmare of the disease spreading like wildfire".

The UN report estimates that up to 25 million jobs could be lost around the world as the result of the outbreak.

It also projects an up to 40 per cent "downward pressure" on global foreign direct investment flows.

While he spoke the number of confirmed cases around the world almost neared 8,60,000, with more than 42,000 deaths.

UNI