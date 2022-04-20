Corona: Masks And Illusions

Vijay Garg

Malout (The Hawk): Despite the vaccine, precautions are considered extremely necessary in the prevention of corona. Experts advise that even if you have taken both doses of the vaccine, it is extremely important to follow the rules of corona. If we talk about the rules of Corona, then the use of masks is considered very important in this regard. However, many types of assumptions have started forming in our society regarding masks. Various things are being talked about in the videos available on social platforms. Some say that wearing a mask causes many problems. At the same time, someone talks about the lack of necessary oxygen in the body due to excessive use of masks. At the same time, someone says that the use of masks increases the amount of carbon dioxide in the environment. However, no one offers any factual or scientific basis for these things. In such a situation, such misinformation becomes very confusing for the common people. People do not understand whether to wear masks or not. By the way, the guidelines for wearing masks have been issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). The world's scientific group believes that the mask acts as a strong deterrent to protect against corona. Masks reduce the risk of spreading the infection by blocking airborne droplets from coming in contact with someone not infected. Due to this usefulness of the mask, it has not only been accepted by the governments all over the world but has also made its use mandatory in public places. Now let's talk about increasing the amount of CO2 i.e. carbon dioxide in the environment by wearing a mask. Regarding this misconception, the expert group has said that wearing a mask does not increase the level of any kind of carbon dioxide in the environment. The group says that when you wear a mask and talk, carbon dioxide is released into the air through the mask. While the respiratory droplets that carry the virus are much larger than carbon dioxide and cannot penetrate the mask. By the way, we have many types of misconceptions about what the mask is better made of. Experts have a clear opinion about masks. They say that every type of mask is capable of preventing infection. But it is better to use the accepted standard of masks. Experts consider surgical or N-95 masks to be effective in prevention from corona. By the way, people also use a lot of masks made of cloth. Regarding masks made of cloth, experts believe that for the new variant of Corona, cloth masks are not as efficient as surgical or N-95 masks can be. In fact, according to research, N-95 is 95 percent effective in preventing infection, while 80 percent inj case of the surgical one. At the same time, a mask made of cloth is 60-70 percent useful in protecting against corona. Well, whatever the talk about the mask, but we should insist on accepting its scientific basis. Because after a lot of hard work and research on the subject, scientists give advice on the basis of the facts that have come out. In such a situation, we should focus only on the advice of the scientific group. We should not fall under any kind of confusion in this matter. However, mask is very important in the defense of corona, we should take this as most important. At present, due to the new variant Omicron of Corona, lakhs of new cases are being reported every day in India too. In this situation, we should pay extra attention to follow the rules of Corona seriously. By adopting collective efforts of rescue, we can be successful in establishing ourselves as a strong deterrent against Corona. Vijay GarG Retired Principal malout