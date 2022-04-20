Corona Warriors Are Exhausted: Experts

Agra: The daily average of new coronavirus cases in Agra in July works out to almost 15, compared to eight in June. Opening of markets and increased public mobility is feared to have led to an increase in infections.

"The reality is that all Corona Warriors, including police, are tired -- doctors, paramedics, safai karamcharis are all exhausted and feel drained," a private medical practitioner claimed. A private doctor advocated a more active role of the private hospitals at this stage so that the public health sector could take a breather. Agra reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the total tally to 1,536, including 94 deaths. The recovery rate is 82.68 per cent with 172 active cases in the district. Neighbouring districts too are reporting corona cases in double figures on a daily basis. A health activist said private facilities should be allowed to conduct antigen tests to detect coronavirus infections and the kits should be made available at chemist shops.

"The government's whole approach so far seems to be to keep the coronavirus figures in check and present a positive profile of the country at the international level. It's a strange fix -- people are not satisfied with governmental efforts but it won't let the private sector play its role.

"For over three months now, most private clinics have remained closed and doctors gone on holiday, depriving the common man prompt medical treatment," social activist Shravan Kumar Singh said. In Agra district, only 36,112 samples have been collected for testing as against its population of around 50 lakh. The district had only 200 beds in L-3 category, though 4,000 beds are now available in government and private hospitals. Chief Medical Officer Dr RC Pandey said that the district's preparedness was much better now to cope with any challenge, even in case of any further spike in the number of corona cases in the future. After the state government allowed home quarantine for asymptomatic patients, the Indian Medical Association is offering a Rs-600 daily package to such patients, which includes medicines, consultations, testing and continuous monitoring. The package would be for 10 to 17 days. IANS