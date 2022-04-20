Corona vaccination drill held at Chennai hospital

Chennai: A drill for Covid-19 vaccination was conducted smoothly on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Madras Medical College, a top official said.

"By afternoon, the drill was completed for 27 persons," Therani Rajan, Dean of the Hospital and Madras Medical College, told IANS.

According to Rajan, the drill included arrival of persons for vaccination, their seating in waiting hall, and checking of their details by officials concerned.

They were then moved to another room, where their identities were cross-checked and details uploaded on Co-WIN app. Thereafter, the persons were vaccinated and information uploaded.

"Those who were vaccinated were also kept under observation to take care of any adverse effect of the vaccine," Rajan said.

The vaccination drill was held at 17 centres in five districts of Tamil Nadu.

