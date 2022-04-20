Corona Tally Flies Past 83K In U'khand As 577 Fresh Cases Added

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 83,006 on Monday as 577 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 74,525 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,144. The state's toll rose to 1,361 as six more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 976. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 707. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 89.78 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 164 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Haridwar, Almora, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi followed with 88, 80, 39, 39, 28, 28 and 28 cases respectively. That apart, 25 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 24 Tehri Garhwal, 16 Bageshwar, 11 Rudraprayag and 7 in Champawat.

