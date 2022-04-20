Corona Strikes Again With Usual Vehemence In U'khand As 264 Infections Surfaced; Total Count 7447

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 7,447 on Saturday as 264 fresh infections were recorded, while the state's toll rose to 83 as three more people succumbed to the disease, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government stated. The tally comprises of 4,330 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,996. A total of 83 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 162. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 58.14 percent. District Nainital reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 95, whereas Haridwar closely followed with no less terrifying 42. That apart, Bageshwar, U S Nagar, Dehradun and Uttarkashi were other critical districts which reported 31, 30, 27 and 17 cases respectively. 7 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 4 each in Pauri Garhwal, Champawat and Almora, 2 1n Tehri Garhwal and 1in Rudraprayag.



























