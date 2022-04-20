Corona Strikes Again Vehemently In U'khand As 728 Infections Surface; Today's Virus Toll 10

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,939 on Saturday as 728 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 73,422 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,207. The state's toll rose to 1,351 as ten more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 959. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 435. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 89.61 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 246 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, Almora, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh and U S Nagar followed with 132, 72, 41, 37, 32 and 32 cases respectively. That apart, 28 cases were detected in Chamoli, 26 cases each in Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi, 25 Rudraprayag, 21 Bageshwar and 10 in Champawat.



