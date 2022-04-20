Corona stalls ''Bidaai'' as groom''s mother, brother test positive

Hamirpur (UP): Hours after the wedding and just before the ''bidaai'' ceremony, the brother and mother of the 24-year-old groom tested positive for Corona and the bride and her family had to be home quarantined.

The ''baraat'' returned without the bride.

The incident took place in Kwetara Dera Majra village in Hamirpur district on Tuesday.

A district health official said, "The groom''s mother and brother tested positive for Corona though the groom tested negative. The 16 members from groom''s side, who were in contact with his brother and mother, have also been quarantined in their respective homes."

The groom'' brother lives in Delhi along with his mother and works as an auto-rickshaw driver while their father works as a daily-wager in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

They had come to their native village four days ago to attend the younger brother''s wedding.

As soon as they landed in their native village, they informed the health department authorities and were put under home quarantine.

The wedding was held on Monday with just 18 people in the ''baraat''.

However, just when the ''bidaai'' ceremony was to take place on Tuesday, the groom was informed that his brother and mother had tested positive for Corona.

As he broke the news to his family, the ''bidaai'' was cancelled by the bride''s family and the village panchayat also supported the decision.

The bride''s father, Cheda Lal Nishad, said, "As a precaution, we have refused to send the girl to her in-laws house, and once the situation becomes normal, we will definitely send her to her in-laws home."

The groom''s family including his parents and siblings had returned home on June 10 from Delhi and Shimla.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr R.K. Sachan said that a ''quarantine'' notice had been pasted outside the bride''s house while contact tracing at the groom''s house was being done.

--IANS