Corona Scare: Ganga Aarti Sans Spectators

Haridwar: In a bid to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the district administration here issued an order prohibiting the locals and the pilgrims from participating the ritual 'Ganga Aarti' from Thursday.

Before issuing the order, the administration held a meeting with the office bearers of the Ganga Sabha, the apex body of the priests, which manages the religious affairs at the sanctum sanctorum. Har-Ki-Pauri, Brahmkund is one of the most hallowed places in the country and is the most frequented holy destination in Uttarakhand.

C. Ravishankar, the district magistrate, said that the order would remain in force up to March, 31, after which the situation would be evaluated and action would be taken accordingly.

Ganga Sabha General Secretary Tanmay Vashishtha told UNI that the Ganga Aarti, which is an age old tradition and is a part of faith of the Hindus, would continue to be performed by the priests as usual, every evening and morning. "From tomorrow we shall start live streaming of the ritual of the Arti to enable the devotees to participate in the ritual virtually", Vashishtha shared.

The Management Trust of Mansa Devi, one of the most frequented temples in the holy city, has also imposed a ban of the entry of the foreigners in the temple. Mahant Ravindrapuri, the president of the management trust of the temple, said that only the devotees from the country would be allowed to visit the temple. "The devotees from the country also will not be allowed to enter the Gribh Grah (sanctum sanctorum) and will have to wear mask before entering the temple premise", the Mahant stated. UNI