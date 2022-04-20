Corona Rears Its Head Again In U’khand; Recovery Low, Active Cases Rise

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On September 3, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,070 on Friday at 6.00 PM as 36 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,221 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state further shot up to 410. The state’s toll remained static at 7,387 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 72 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State remained the same i e 6,052. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 9. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further dipped to 95.96%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.45%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fortytwo days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.22% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.72%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.05% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Chamoli reported the maximum number of 15 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun followed with 14. That apart, 6 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 1 Bageshwar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Champawat, Haridwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 1 fresh infection was detected today—and not 0—during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures).