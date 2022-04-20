Corona Reaches UP Speaker's Office In Vidhan Sabha

Lucknow: The Covid-19 infection has reached the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

UP Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit''s OSD Pankaj Mishra and his personal secretary Ajay Pratap Singh have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Mishra has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) while Ajay Pratap Singh has been admitted to the Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Speaker''s Corona test report, however, shows that he is negative.

The Speaker has asked all those who came in contact with him and his staff to get themselves tested. He has also quarantined himself.

Five ministers of the Yogi government have already tested positive for Corona.

UP ministers Rajendra Pratap Singh, Dharam Singh Saini, Chetan Chauhan, Upendra Tiwari and Raghuraj Singh have tested positive for Corona and are under treatment. Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary is also being treated for Corona in SGPGIMS. --IANS