Corona positive man from Champwat dies in STH Haldwani

Champwat / Dehradun: A man from Lohaghat, Champawat who was under treatment in the ICU of Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani died on Tuesday morning. This is the first corona death from the Champawat district. STH Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Joshi has confirmed that the man from Lohaghat has died.

The 40 year old man used to drive a vehicle in Mumbai. He had been stuck up in Mumbai due to the lock down. After the relaxation in the lock down, he had reached his village on 18 May. He had been quarantined at the government school in his village. On 21 May he had been put into isolation at the Lohaghat CHC when his condition had deteriorated. His sample had been sent to the STH for testing. His report had tested positive and he had been admitted in the ICU where there was no improvement in his condition.