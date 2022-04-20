Corona Positive Intern Lady Doctor Of AIIMS Recovers, Staff Welcomes Her

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Good news from AIIMS Rishikesh. The intern lady doctor of the Institute who was corona infected during treatment and service of a Covid positive patient was discharged on Friday after recovering completely. On this occasion, the intern lady doctor said that there is a need to be aware, not to be afraid of Corona. This battle can be won if morale is kept high.

Covid positive intern Lady doctor serving in AIIMS was discharged after fully recovered. This decision was taken when two of her reports came Covid Negative. On this occasion, The Institute's physicians, nursing officers and other health care workers, led by Director AIIMS Padmshri Prof Ravi Kant, offered flowers and wished her good health. Director AIIMS Prof Ravikant said that Lady doctor who got infected after coming in contact with Covid positive patient has fully recovered and is healthy after fighting for almost a month. He said that AIIMS is fully committed to the protection of its health care workers. All the requirements including PPE kits and N95 masks are available for these workers. The State Government and the Central Government are extending all possible support to the AIIMS. The AIIMS is busy in serving Corona patients. Prof Ravi Kant said that AIIMS assures those who are not already suffering from any serious illness that they will be sent home after being fully recovered. There is a need to protect, not to fear Corona.

On this occasion, the trainee lady doctor, while giving a message to the common people, said that there is no need to panic from corona but to believe in will power. She said that practising yoga regularly is also helpful in corona treatment. On this occasion, Dean Hospital Affairs Prof UB Mishra, Nodal Officer Covid Dr Madhur Uniyal, Dr PK Panda, Dr Anubha Aggarwal, Dr Yogesh Bahurupi, Dr Anirudh Mukherjee etc were present.



















