Corona-Positive Heart Patient Dies At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): A 48-year-old Corona-positive patient suffering from heart disease died at AIIMS early Wednesday. This patient was a resident of Najibabad, Bijnor. He was admitted to AIIMS on June 7 on complaints of Excessive Breathlessness and severe heart disease. This patient also had pneumonia. Dr Madhur Uniyal, the nodal officer of Covid-19 at AIIMS, said that the report of the Corona sample of the patient came positive on June 8. Following that he was shifted to the ICU at Covid Block and was receiving treatment there.