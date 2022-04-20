Corona patient with HIV history recovers in 6 days

Lucknow: A Coronavirus positive patient with the history of HIV has recovered from the infection within just six days.

The 34-year old man who successfully defeated COVID-19 was admitted to King George''s Medical University, KGMU in Lucknow after getting injured in a road accident last week.

The patient was brought to the Trauma Centre of the KGMU after sustaining head injuries in a road traffic accident while he was going to Gonda from Delhi.

The patient told doctors during treatment that he was HIV positive and his COVID-19 test report also came positive.

Vice Chancellor of KGMU, Professor M.L.B. Bhatt said that it was the first case in the university in which patient was both HIV and Corona positive and since HIV patients have low immunity, his recovery in just six days is a morale booster for doctors.

The patient had head injury and was mentally disturbed for some time also due to the injury but now he has recovered and was discharged on Tuesday with the advice to remain home quarantine for 14 days.

--IANS