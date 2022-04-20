Corona Curfew Extended In UP Till May 17

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended till May 17 the curfew imposed in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said.

The curfew, which was earlier scheduled to end on 7 am on Monday, has been extended. The corona curfew imposed in the state has been extended till May 17, Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal, said in a statement issued here. As many as 298 people died due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 14,80,315.So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state. —PTI