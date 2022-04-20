Corona Coverage: UP Congress Demands Rs 25 Lakh Insurance Cover For Media Persons

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday demanded an insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh for media persons covering the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Mr Lallu, in a letter shot off to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that all media persons should be provided face mask and sanitized while they should be insured of their lives for at least for Rs 25 lakhs.

"The ignorance on the part of the UP government to provide any facilities to the media in the state is very unfortunate and they were working amid risk of their lives, " the Congress leader said in his 3-point charter of demand. Lastly, the Congress president said that it is reported regularly that security personnel harass the media persons who are performing their duties. " This should be stopped immediately," he said. UNI