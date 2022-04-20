Corona Cases Keep Surging Alarmingly In U'khand, Breach 1000 Mark Wednesday

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 27,211 Wednesday as 1,061 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 18,262 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,500. The state's toll rose to 372 as twelve more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 77. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 789. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus marginally gone up to 67.11 percent. District U S Nagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 265, whereas Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Champawat, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora and Chamoli followed with no less horrifying 251, 142, 82, 68, 51, 49, 36, 35 and 32 respectively. That apart, 27 cases were detected in Pithoragarh and 23 in Uttarkashi.



