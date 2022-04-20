Corona Cases Keep Mounting In U'khand, Defying Govt's Efforts To Contain The Virus

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 86,317 on Sunday as 464 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 77,673 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,177. The state's toll rose to 1,413 as five more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,054. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 347. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone down to 89.99 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 188 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pithoragarh, Haridwar and Almora followed with 73, 42, 31 and 22 cases respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 18 each in Chamoli and Uttarkashi, 17 Pauri Garhwal, 16 Rudraprayag, 11 Tehri Garhwal, 5 Champawat and 4 in Bageshwar.

