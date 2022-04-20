Corona Caseload Flies Past 90K In U'khand, 6 More Die





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 90,167 on Tuesday as 317 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 82,243 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,256. The state's toll rose to 1,495 as six more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,173. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 555. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 91.21 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 128 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh and Haridwar followed with 48, 38, 25 and 22 cases respectively. That apart, 12 cases each were detected in Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal, 11 Champawat, 8 U S Nagar, 6 Almora, 5 Chamoli, 2 Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) in Bageshwar.