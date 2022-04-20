Corona can spread again in Uttarakhand, three positives of Delta Plus found in Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh (The Hawk): The Corona Delta Plus variant has also knocked in the Pithoragarh frontier district of Uttarakhand. The Delta Plus variant has been confirmed in three people found infected in the past. After getting the information, the health department has become alert. On Friday, the CMO has issued a letter to the in-charge Dharchula CHC, in which he says that corona was confirmed in three people of Dharchula. These included two Indians and a Nepali citizen.

The samples of these people were sent to NCDC Lab in New Delhi for identification of Delta Plus variant from Haldwani Lab. On August 24, in the samples of all three people, the Delta Plus variant of Corona has been confirmed to be delta plus variant AY.12. The CMO Dr H C Pant has asked the medical in-charge to take necessary steps for prevention of Delta Plus variant. He has asked to trace the people who came in contact with the three and take samples of all the family members.