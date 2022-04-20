Corning appoints Sudhir Pillai as managing director for India

New Delhi: Corning Incorporated on Tuesday said it has appointed Sudhir Pillai as the managing director for Corning India.

He replaces Amit Bansal, who has decided to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities after spending more than a decade with the company. Pillai most recently served as commercial director, Corning Life Sciences.

In his new role, he will spearhead the company''s growth and operations in India and neighbouring countries and will be based in Gurugram, a statement said.

Pillai will also oversee Corningâ€™s optical fibre manufacturing operations in Pune, it added.

"Sudhir has contributed significantly to the growth of the Corning Life Sciences business in India. Corning remains deeply committed to growing its customer base in India and helping to enhance life in the communities in which we operate," Corning International President Thomas Appelt said.

Appelt added that Pillai brings extensive experience in working in diverse locations and expressed confidence that he will drive Corning''s growth plans for India.â€

"Since I joined Corning, I have been excited to be a part of Corningâ€™s journey in India focused on growth avenues well aligned with the organisation. Today, with this new responsibility, I am committed to taking the companyâ€™s vision forward and utilising my learnings in the field to ensure growth for the company in India," Pillai said.

Before joining Corning, Pillai was the general manager and director of Honeywell Electrical Devices and Systems. PTI