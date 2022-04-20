Coriander futures decline on weak demand

New Delhi: Coriander prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 53 to Rs 5,736 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May eased by Rs 53, or 0.92 per cent, to Rs 5,736 per quintal in 2,860 lots.

The spice for June delivery declined by Rs 103, or 1.77 per cent, at Rs 5,700 per quintal in 1470 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here. PTI