Coriander futures decline on low demand

New Delhi: Coriander prices on Friday fell by Rs 16 to Rs 6,031 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for July eased by Rs 16, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 6,031 per quintal in 3,660 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.

However, coriander prices for August delivery increased by Rs 38, or 0.63 per cent, at Rs 6,085 per quintal in 340 lots. PTI