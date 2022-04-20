Cops Showered With Flowers In UP's Kasganj

Kasganj: As a mark of encouragement and expressing gratitude, people showered the policemen with flowers who are working day and night to ensure protection of people from the novel coronavirus in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

People were standing on their terraces and balconies in the Soron area and as soon as the police teams passed from there, people showered flowers on them. The police Jawans responded by waving their hands. Locals say that the police Jawans are working day and night to ensure compliance with the lockdown and social distancing for the benefit of the people. The locals said that the policemen, doctors, para-medical staff, cleanliness workers are risking their lives and doing their work and it is the public's responsibility to follow the directions of the government so that we can tackle the challenges arising from the coronavirus. UNI