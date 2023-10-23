Cops nab drug supplier on the run for last 8 months

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a notorious drug supplier from Punjab's Bhatinda, an officer said on Monday.



The accused was wanted in four out of five criminal cases pertaining to supply of 113 kg of opium in Delhi, Punjab, and 18 kg of heroin in Assam.



The police officer said that the accused, identified as Kanwaldeep Singh, had been indulging in supply of opium and heroin in Delhi, Punjab, Assam, UP, Assam, etc. through his carriers from Manipur for the last eight years and had supplied more than 500 kg of opium and heroin in these states during this period.



According to police, specific information was received on October 18 that Singh would come to the District Court in Bathinda, where he was facing a trial in a case under the NDPS Act.



“Accordingly, a team was sent to Punjab, and a trap was laid outside the Bathinda Court in Punjab, where he was nabbed by the police team,” said Special CP (special cell), HGS Dhaliwal.



The Special CP further said that the modus operandi of Singh was that he used to transport the drugs by concealing them in secret cavities created in cars and trucks.



“Apart from the five cases, Kanwaldeep Singh is also involved in many cases of drug supply in the country. Further interrogation of the accused is in progress to arrest the remaining members of the syndicate,” said the officer.

—IANS