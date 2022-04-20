Cops Meet BHU Victim To Prepare Sketch Of Accused

Lucknow: A crime branch team on Friday met the girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Banaras Hindu University campus, and is making the sketch of the accused. Varanasi senior superintendent of police R.K. Bharadwaj said the police team met the girl who is now with her family in Delhi and recorded her statement about the incident on September 21.

The SSP said efforts are being made to prepare the sketches of the accused who attacked her on the basis of details provided by her. Cops said the accused would be nabbed soon. This girl was sexually assaulted near Bharat Kala Bhawan on September 21 evening. The incident led to the launching of a massive sit-in and demonstration at the varsity gate on September 22.

The crime branch also issued notices to 20 members of the proctorial board, including the former chief proctor, asking them to record their statements. SP (crime) Gyanendra Prasad said the investigation into the violence had begun and they are scanning the CCTV footage. However, majority of the CCTV cameras were not functioning on the day the incident happened.

He said a cyber team had also been engaged in the case and a dozen mobile numbers that were active near the incident spot — when the alleged incident took place — had been put on surveillance. A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a lathicharge by the police at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus where a protest against the alleged assault turned violent.