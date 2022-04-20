Cops Gift Toys To Migrant Children In UP

Jhansi: The Jhansi police presented its human face on Sunday when it distributed toys to children of migrant workers on the UP-MP border.

The goodwill gesture of the cops did not go unnoticed and Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan not only shared a video of the incident on Twitter but also wrote ''Kudos to Jhansi police that brought precious smiles on the faces of little children of migrant workers to whom they gifted toys''.

The Jhansi Police have also been setting up camps across the border to provide shelter and relief to migrant workers, hundreds of whom are still trying to reach their home states on foot.

The cops, on Sunday, decided to surprise the children of the migrant workers with a gift of toys as they departed for their home districts.

The police wanted to win over the confidence of the children and make them carry back some good memories, after they had faced the worst of the hardships in the season.

The cops'' gesture won many hearts on social media and the children could be seen playing with toys even in the scorching heat of May. The cops also gave masks to the children and their families.

Migrant workers across state are still walking hundreds of kilometers to reach home. Images of hungry and tired children being pulled on suitcases or on the shoulders of their tired parents have flooded media.

A Jhansi police spokesman said that the purpose of the gesture was to bring a smile on the faces of children and make their parents happy too. --IANS