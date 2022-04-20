Cops begin home delivery of FIRs for lockdown violators

Muzaffarnagar (UP): The Muzaffarnagar police has started ''home delivery'' of FIR to lockdown violators.

Copies of 63 FIRS were home delivered to 275 people on Sunday.

The Muzaffarnagar police had announced on Friday that those violating the lockdown norms would face action and the FIRs would be delivered at their doorstep.

The offenders are being booked on basis of drone video footage and CCTV surveillance.

So far, as many as 1,300 people who were caught breaking lockdown here in Muzaffarnagar have been booked under section 188 of IPC.

Several people, including 12 Jamaatis from Nepal, were booked under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav had ordered tracking of lockdown violators by using CCTV cameras and mobile phone footages.

"We will continue to register cases against them and if someone is found violating the lockdown twice, we will send him to jail," the SSP said.

