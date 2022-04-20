Cops Above 55 Not To Be Deployed On Frontline Duty In U'khand

Dehradun: Police personnel above 55 years of age in Uttarakhand will not be deployed on frontline duty amid the coronavirus pandemic in view of their weaker resistance to infections.

"We have decided to deploy police personnel above 55 years of age in areas where they have minimum direct contact with people considering their higher vulnerability to contracting infections," DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said.

SPs have been asked to put police personnel in this age group on office duty instead, he said.

At present, there are 384 police personnel above 55 years of age deployed on frontline duty, the DG said. PTI