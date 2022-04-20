Copper Futures Up On Positive Demand

New Delhi: Copper prices on Monday traded up 0.09 per cent at Rs 447.80 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in January traded higher by 40 paise, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 447.80 per kg in a business turnover of 2,057 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in February edged up by 25 paise, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 450 per kg in 85 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in spot demand.

—PTI