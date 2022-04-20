Copper futures slip on low demand

New Delhi: Copper futures on Monday fell 1.21 per cent to Rs 367.50 per kg as speculators reduced their exposure due to weak spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for March delivery traded lower by Rs 4.50, or 1.21 per cent, to Rs 367.50 per kg in a business turnover of 18 lots.

Similarly, copper contracts for April delivery fell Rs 3.85, or 1.03 per cent, to Rs 371.40 per kg in a business turnover of 1,397 lots.

Traders attributed the subdued demand in spot market mainly to lower copper prices.

—PTI