Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

New Delhi: Copper prices on Tuesday inched 1 per cent higher to Rs 443.50 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 4.40, or 1 per cent, at Rs 443.50 per kg in a business turnover of 4,462 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand. PTICopper prices on Tuesday inched 1 per cent higher to Rs 443.50 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 4.40, or 1 per cent, at Rs 443.50 per kg in a business turnover of 4,462 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand. PTI