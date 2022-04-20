    Menu
    Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Copper prices on Tuesday inched 1 per cent higher to Rs 443.50 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

    On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 4.40, or 1 per cent, at Rs 443.50 per kg in a business turnover of 4,462 lots.

