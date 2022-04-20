Copa America: Gomez's strike helps Argentina defeat Paraguay

Brasilia: Alejandro Dario Gomez's lone strike helped Argentina defeat Paraguay 1-0 in the ongoing Copa America here at Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha Stadium on Tuesday.

Argentina is now at the top of Group A standings with seven points from five games while Paraguay is at the third spot with three points from two games.

Gomez registered the goal in the 10th minute of the match, and this proved the only time, a ball was netted into the goalpost.

No more goals were scored in the match, and as a result, Argentina walked away with a 1-0 victory.

On Monday (local time), Uruguay and Chile played out a 1-1 draw. With this result, Uruguay moved to the fourth spot in the standings with 1 point from two games while Chile is at the second spot with five points from three games.

In the game between Chile and Uruguay, the former struck first as Eduardo Vargas scored the goal in the 26th minute.

Chile's Arturo Vidal then ended up registering an own goal, and as a result, Uruguay got the equaliser in the 66th minute. No more goals were scored in the match, and the match ended as a draw. (ANI)