Cop Fights With Society Guards, Pulls Out Gun; Suspended

Noida: An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar was suspended from service after he allegedly assaulted his wife and engaged in a physical duel with private security guards at a society, officials said on Thursday.

The policeman also took out his service gun and pointed it towards the security guards during the melee on Wednesday night, according to a purported video of the incident that has surfaced on social media.

More than a dozen policemen have been shunted or suspended over assaulting, manhandling or harassing people across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar since May.

The policeman involved in the episode is attached with the Parthala outpost in Greater Noida (West), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. "Police Commissioner Alok Singh took a serious note of the matter and the sub-inspector concerned has been suspended with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated in the matter and further proceedings are underway," Chander said.

The policeman was on his way to a residential society along with his wife when the incident took place. The policeman also had a fight with his wife and later misbehaved with the society''s security guards, he said.

In the purported video, the SI, who is without his shirt and bare-foot, appears to be inebriated and can be seen arguing with the security guards. He then pulls out his gun and points it at the guards while hurling abuses at them.

On November 3, two policemen were suspended from service in Gautam Buddh Nagar over allegations that they sought a bribe from a drug peddler to release him from custody. They were attached with the Jewar Police Station.

A police post (chowki) in-charge in Noida was suspended on August 25 for allegedly assaulting and seeking bribe from a tea-seller to allow him to work.

On August 8, three police personnel were shunted for allegedly assaulting a man in Greater Noida''s Dhoom Manikpur village.

On June 2, a constable was suspended and an officer who was in charge of the Sector 29 police post was recalled to the Police Lines for allegedly harassing a man in Sector 29.

Earlier, a sub-inspector and two constables attached with Dankaur Police Station in Greater Noida were suspended on May 31 for assaulting a man. On May 16, a couple of women standing in a queue to procure ration during the lockdown were assaulted by a policeman deployed in Noida, prompting his immediate suspension from the duty. —PTI