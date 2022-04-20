Cop Commits Suicide In Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

Deoria: A police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the roof of his rented house here, police said on Thursday. Constable Pappu Singh, 28, a resident of Mahuli police station area Sant Kabir Nagar, was posted at Rampur Karkhana police station, they said . On Tuesday night, he allegedly committed suicide in his rented house located at Rampur factory market, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway, the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. —PTI