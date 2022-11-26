Cop and his companion molest a woman in Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the Mahendra Park neighbourhood of the capital city, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a head constable of the Delhi Police and his friend.

A senior police official claims that on November 18, Mahendra Park police station received a call from the police control room (PCR) claiming molestation by two guys.

The woman said that Mahendra Park neighbourhood residents Ravi Sharma (46), and head constable Anil (37), both of whom live there, molested her.

The official stated that Anil began assaulting the complainant and obstructing the investigation while the police team was examining the complainant in front of female police officers.

"He misbehaved with the on-duty employees despite the police team's best efforts to calm him down. Anil refused to listen to anyone, even the Mahendra Park police station's Station House Officer (SHO), who attempted to calm him down and remove him from the complainant so that her statement could be recorded "the official added.

Anil was subdued with the assistance of police officers, and it was later discovered that the accused Anil was a member of the Delhi Police stationed at Azadpur Metro Station.

According to the official, "a case was launched against both the alleged persons on the statement of complainant under sections 323/354/354A/354B/506/509/34 of the Indian Penal Code and investigation of the case is underway."

An DD entry was also made at the police station citing Anil's wrongdoing and manhandling of a senior police officer.

The official stated, "Additional complaints of beating by SHO Mahendra Park police station are being investigated on merits."

(Inputs from Agencies)