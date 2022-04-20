Cop Among Four Arrested For 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl's Rape

Jajpur (Odisha): Four more persons, including a constable, were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old Dalit girl in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two persons near Chandikhol in the district on January 14 and was later found unconscious near Barabati village on January 18, according to the FIR lodged by her father.

The arrested persons are the main accused's brother-in-law who is a constable in Dharmasala police station, maternal aunt, cousin and an aide, a police officer said.

With this development, the total number of persons arrested in the case has risen to eight, he said. The prime accused, his brother and two sisters were arrested on January 20.

The two women were arrested for allegedly sheltering their brothers and the girl at their residences, the officer said. The four persons have been produced before a court which remanded them to 14-day judicial custody, he added.