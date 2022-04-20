Cooking And Restaurant Services Competitions Under 'India Skill 2018'held

Dehradun: The ongoing competition for the youths in the field of cooking and restaurant services titled 'India Skill 2018' being organised under the able leadership of the project director Dr Pankaj Pandey concluded at Graphic Era University in Dehradun, today.

The interested youth from Kumaon and Garhwal regions participated in the competition. The competition went on for eight hours where the jury judged the participants according to the NSDC norms and declared three winners from Cooking and three winners from the field of restaurant service in the end. Rohit Joshi stood first while Uma Parihar was second and Harish Chandra Danu stood third in the cooking competition while Samarth Bisht,Neeraj Rawat and Harshit Sharma stood first, second and third, respectively in the restaurant service category. The Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Rawat will present the winners with citation, medal and cash prizes of Rs 15000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5000 respectively on 20th April. Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey secretary skill development and employment, L Sherpa, Ravi Yadav representative form government of India, RP Gupta additional director, Deshraj joint director, technical education department, Dinkar Rautela, Anil Gusain, Sanjeev Kumar principal ITI, Rajiv Tiwari, UKSDM and others were present on the occasion. Talking to media persons on the occasion, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that although the state organized the skills competition for the first time in the state however, the enthusiasm and zeal of the participants indicate that there are huge opportunities in it. He said that with the help of state government the youth can show case their talent at the national and international level. He hoped that winners of the competition will do well in the zonal and national competitions to be held next month to bring laurels to the state.

Chef Shreesh Saxena, chef Arvin Rai,Chef Rahul were the judges in cooking competition and Pradeep Vaid, RC Pandey and Nitin Bindra were the judges in Restaurant service competition. The 125 Youth from Amazon institute of Hotel Management, Fusion Institute of Hotel Management, Dehradun and Skill Pro were present to understand the competition and said that such competition were a learning curve for them and would be beneficial to them in future. Certificates were distributed to the participants in the end.



