Convocation Held At Pant Varsity

Pantnagar: The 32nd Convocation of The GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology was held here in Pantnagar. Degrees were awarded to 1417 students (835 graduates, 417 postgraduate and 165 PhD degrees) in a glittering ceremony. The Vice Chancellor's 14 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals were also presented. Chancellor and Governor Babyrani Maurya and Vice Chancellor Dr. Tej Pratap gave away the degrees to students. Chamoli resident Karuna Kuniyal a Graduate, was awarded the Chancellor as well as the Vice Chancellor Gold Medal. A well-known progressive farmer from Bulandshahr and Padmashree awardee Bharat Bhushan Tyagi joined the programme as as the chief guest. The programme was presided over by Governor Babyrani Maurya.

Addressing the convocation, Governor of Uttarakhand and Chancellor of GBPUAT, Dr. Babyrani Maurya said that in the era of globalization, Pantnagar University should determine the priorities according to changes in education and research areas. Results of environmental changes have started to show in mountainous regions of Uttarakhand and accordingly new conditions in research on crops should be the priority of agricultural scientists. The Governor said that the crops of Uttarakhand are known worldwide for their nutritious and medicinal properties but the quality of life of the farmers in the state is very low. Emphasis should be on increasing the production of crops and maximum benefit should be given to the farmers. In order to reduce the cost of cultivation along with conventional farming, animal farming, poultry, and organic farming should also be promoted. The governor, Emphasis on work to improve the soil structure and environment. The governor said emphasis should also be on improvement in soil quality, soil structure and environment and that the University should make constant efforts to remain as the best.